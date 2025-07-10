Elly De La Cruz Joins Hall of Famer Barry Larkin in Rare Cincinnati Reds History
With a 2-for-4 performance on Thursday afternoon against the Miami Marlins, Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz joined some rare team history.
According to Francisco Rijo, De La Cruz has joined Hall of Famer Barry Larkin as the only players in team history to have 100 hits in a season before the All-Star break.
Considering Larkin is one of the best players in team history, this is a great accomplishment for De La Cruz, who is one of the most talented players in the game.
Larkin was a 19-year veteran, spending every season with the Reds. A lifetime .295 hitter, he was a 12-time All-Star, a nine-time Silver Slugger, a three-time Gold Glover, an MVP and a World Series champion (1990).
He was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012. He registered 2,340 hits and 198 home runs. He drove in 960 runs.
As for De La Cruz, he's continued to show even more improvement this season, hitting .280 with a .351 on-base percentage. He's got 18 home runs, 63 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. He's going to represent the Reds at the All-Star Game for the second consecutive season.
In addition to the history for De La Cruz, the Reds also beat Miami 6-0. With the win, they've moved to 48-46 on the season. The Reds haven't made the playoffs since the COVID 2020 season and are currently on the outside-looking-in of the playoff picture .
They'll be back in action on Friday night at home against the Colorado Rockies (7:10 p.m. ET).
Related MLB Stories
NO HOME FOR LIVVY? Livvy Dunne, the girlfriend of Paul Skenes, recently tried to buy Babe Ruth's old apartment. So why didn't she get it? CLICK HERE:
THE MIZ MAN: Jacob Misiorowski continues to wow the baseball world, even busting out a 97 MPH slider in his last start. CLICK HERE:
TYING THE IRONMAN: Giancarlo Stanton moved into a tie for 50th on the all-time home run list on Tuesday with his second home run of the season. CLICK HERE: