Elly De La Cruz, Oneil Cruz and Pete Crow-Armstrong Make History Not Seen in 125 Years
Because of the elite velocities, focus on spin rates and pitchers going "max-effort" on every pitch, hitting in Major League Baseball has never been harder.
That said, one trio of hitters has found success early this season, creating some unique history that hasn't been seen in the last 125 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Pete Crow-Armstrong, Elly De La Cruz and Oneil Cruz all reached 5+ HR and 10+ SB within their teams’ first 26 games
They’re the first trio to reach those marks in the first 26 team games in the same year in at least the last 125 seasons
Crow-Armstrong, or "PCA" has broken out in the early going, hitting .294 for the 16-10 Cubs. He's also got five homers, 17 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. A former top prospect, the 23-year-old is beginning to look like an All-Star in his second full season.
De La Cruz is one of the most electric players in the sport. Also 23, he's hitting .245 with five homers, 22 RBIs and 10 steals. An All-Star last season, his production mixed with popularity could have him making a return trip the Midsummer Classic this year.
Cruz is one of the toolsiest players in the league, and he's put it together so far for Pittsburgh. He's hitting .256 with seven homers, 13 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. Now 26, this could be his best season yet. He previously hit 21 homers with 22 steals in 2024.
All three teams are in action on Friday as the Cubs battle the Phillies, the Reds take on the Rockies and the Pirates face the Dodgers.
