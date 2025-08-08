Elly De La Cruz Working to Join Rare Club in Baseball History This Season
The Cincinnati Reds were shut out by the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-0 on Thursday night. With the loss, Cincinnati is now 60-56. They are 3.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot in the National League. They haven't been to the playoffs since the COVID 2020 season.
Reds' superstar Elly De La Cruz went 1-for-4 in the loss with three strikeouts, but he has 46 games left to join an elite club in baseball history.
According to @StatsCentre, if De La Cruz can finish the season with at least 20 home runs and an .830 OPS, he would be only the sixth National League player aged 23 or younger to have at least 20 homers, 30 steals and an .830 OPS in a season.
He'd join Corbin Carroll (D-backs, 2023), Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves, 2019), Hanley Ramirez (Marlins, 2007), Cesar Cedeno (Astros, 1973-1974) and Jim Wynn (Astros, 1965).
Entering play on Friday, De La Cruz is hitting .279 with 19 home runs, 73 RBIs and 30 stolen bases. He has an OPS of .829, meaning he's right on the doorstep of the .830 mark.
In this third year in the big leagues, De La Cruz is a .258 lifetime hitter with 57 home runs and 132 stolen bases. One of the most athletic players in the league, he's already a two-time All-Star.
The Reds and Pirates will play each other again on Friday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Cincinnati will send Chase Burns to the mound against Mitch Keller.
