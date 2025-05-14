Embattled Detroit Tigers Slugger Joins Rare Team History of Last 30 Years with Huge Game
Javier Baez continued his resurgent career on Tuesday night, hitting a walk-off three-run homer in the 11th inning as the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 10-9 at Comerica Park.
Trailing 9-7, Baez hit his home run off of reliever Greg Weissert. It was the second of the game for Baez, and it was also his fifth of the year.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he joined a rare group in team history over the last 30 years:
Tigers with multiple home runs in a game including walk-off HR, last 30 seasons:
Today Javy Baez
5/26/24 Matt Vierling
6/20/16 Justin Upton
2006 ALCS G4 Magglio Ordonez
9/12/06 Carlos Guillen
9/17/98 Damion Easley
Baez, now 32, is hitting .319 with a .357 on-base percentage. He's also got 27 RBIs, becoming a fan-favorite this year after three extremely difficult seasons previously. Signed to a big contract before the 2022 season, Baez has hit just .238, .222 and .184 in the last three years.
A 12-year veteran of the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets and Tigers, he's a career .253 hitter with 186 home runs.
He's a two-time All-Star and a Gold Glove winner who helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series.
The Tigers and Red Sox will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Right-hander Hunter Dobbins will go for Boston while reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal goes for Detroit.
Dobbins is 2-1 with a 2.78 ERA, while Skubal is 4-2 with a 2.08. He's got 50 strikeouts vs. just one walk over his last six games.
