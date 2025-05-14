Embattled Detroit Tigers Slugger Joins Rare Team History of Last 30 Years with Huge Game

Tigers with multiple home runs in a game including walk-off HR, last 30 seasons:



Today Javy Baez

5/26/24 Matt Vierling

6/20/16 Justin Upton

2006 ALCS G4 Magglio Ordonez

9/12/06 Carlos Guillen

