Embattled New York Yankees Closer on Wrong Side of Team History Through First 10 Games
The New York Yankees lost 4-2 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night at Yankee Stadium, dropping to 15-11 for the season.
The win propelled Toronto to 13-13 and snapped their five-game losing streak. The Yankees held a 2-1 lead in the top of the ninth but ultimately surrendered three runs on a double by Alejandro Kirk and a single by Addison Barger.
It was another rough night for closer Devin Williams, who was acquired over the offseason from the Milwaukee Brewers. A two-time All-Star, Williams is now 0-2 with an 11.25 ERA. Though he has four saves, he's got a WHIP of 2.375.
He's also on the wrong side of some tough team history, per Katie Sharp of Stathead:
Yankees Highest ERA in 1st 10 Games of Season (min. 8 IP):
1993 Steve Howe 12.96
2006 T.J. Beam 11.70
2025 Devin Williams 11.25
2009 Chien-Ming Wang 11.20
It's been a far cry from Williams' career numbers, certainly. Even with these struggles, he has a career ERA of just 2.14. He had just a 1.93 ERA in 65 games back in 2022 and a 1.53 in 61 games in 2023. Though he battled injury in 2024, he had a 1.25 in 22 games.
The Blue Jays and Yankees will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:05 p.m. ET. Right-hander Kevin Gausman will start for Toronto while lefty Max Fried goes for New York.
Gausman is 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA. Fried, signed this past offseason, is a perfect 4-0 with a 1.42.
