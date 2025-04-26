Fastball

Embattled New York Yankees Closer on Wrong Side of Team History Through First 10 Games

The Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night as Williams continued his historic struggles.

Brady Farkas

New York Yankees pitcher Devin Williams (38) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on April 17.
The New York Yankees lost 4-2 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night at Yankee Stadium, dropping to 15-11 for the season.

The win propelled Toronto to 13-13 and snapped their five-game losing streak. The Yankees held a 2-1 lead in the top of the ninth but ultimately surrendered three runs on a double by Alejandro Kirk and a single by Addison Barger.

It was another rough night for closer Devin Williams, who was acquired over the offseason from the Milwaukee Brewers. A two-time All-Star, Williams is now 0-2 with an 11.25 ERA. Though he has four saves, he's got a WHIP of 2.375.

He's also on the wrong side of some tough team history, per Katie Sharp of Stathead:

Yankees Highest ERA in 1st 10 Games of Season (min. 8 IP):

1993 Steve Howe 12.96
2006 T.J. Beam 11.70
2025 Devin Williams 11.25
2009 Chien-Ming Wang 11.20

It's been a far cry from Williams' career numbers, certainly. Even with these struggles, he has a career ERA of just 2.14. He had just a 1.93 ERA in 65 games back in 2022 and a 1.53 in 61 games in 2023. Though he battled injury in 2024, he had a 1.25 in 22 games.

The Blue Jays and Yankees will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:05 p.m. ET. Right-hander Kevin Gausman will start for Toronto while lefty Max Fried goes for New York.

Gausman is 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA. Fried, signed this past offseason, is a perfect 4-0 with a 1.42.

Brady Farkas
