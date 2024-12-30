Even in Down Year, Luis Robert Jr. Joined Rare History For 2024 Chicago White Sox
As the calendar gets ready to turn to 2025, the Chicago White Sox would like to forget just about everything from 2024.
The White Sox turned in an embarrassing season, going 41-121 and finishing with the worst record in the Modern Era. The only real solid things about the year were the developments of pitchers Erick Fedde and Garrett Crochet.
Fedde was traded at the trade deadline and Crochet was dealt just weeks ago at the winter meetings, leading fans to wonder if 2025 could somehow be worse.
It was also a mostly forgettable year for star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. After making the All-Star Game and hitting 38 homers in 2023, Robert Jr. played in just 100 games, hitting .224 with 14 homers. He posted only a .273 on-base percentage.
All that said, there was a small stretch in June that was worth remembering for Robert Jr. That stretch made some team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.
Luis Robert Jr. had a streak of five straight hits all being home runs in June. He was the first White Sox player with such a streak since himself in August 2020, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. It was one of 12 streaks by a White Sox player in the Expansion Era (1961) of at least five. Robert and Paul Konerko are the only White Sox with two such streaks.
One of the more talented players in baseball, Robert Jr. will be looking for a bounceback year in 2025. Still just 27, he's a career .267 hitter who has won a Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove Award. There are trade rumors abound about him as well, so we'll see if that bounce back occurs in a White Sox uniform or not.
