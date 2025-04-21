Fernando Tatis Jr. Blasts Another Home Run, Makes San Diego Padres History
Fernando Tatis Jr. almost singlehandedly powered the San Diego Padres to a win over the Houston Astros on Sunday, making his biggest impact when the game was at its tightest.
The superstar right fielder already drew a walk and scored in the first, then tripled and scored again in the third. The Astros tied the score at 2-2, though, putting Tatis in a tough spot when he stepped up to the plate in the top of the seventh.
Tatis immediately jumped on a slider and crushed it 427 feet to dead center, vaulting San Diego back on top with a solo homer. It was his eighth home run of the season, just 22 games in.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Tatis' eight homers are good for third-most by a Padres player through the first 22 games of a season. Tatis himself owns a share of the record, having hit nine to the same point in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.
Adrian Gonzalez previously stood alone atop the leaderboard thanks to his explosive start in 2009.
Tatis is now batting .358 with eight home runs, 16 RBIs, seven stolen bases and an 1.127 OPS so far in 2025. The 26-year-old is well on his way toward a third All-Star appearance, all while keeping the Padres atop the NL West at 16-6.
San Diego will stay on the road Monday, opening up a series at the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.
