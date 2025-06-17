Fernando Tatis Jr. Makes Rare Baseball History With San Diego Padres
Fernando Tatis Jr. had quite the stat line on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
He went 4-for-5 with three runs, two doubles, one RBI and a stolen base, leading the San Diego Padres to an 8-2 win at Chase Field. On the other side, the Diamondbacks had a quiet day at the plate with just three hits. Tatis alone was more productive than the entire Arizona lineup, putting him in rare MLB history.
Per OptaSTATS, "Tatis had his third career game where he had more hits, doubles, runs scored and stolen bases than the team he played against today. His three such games are tied with Heinie Zimmerman for the most by any player in the modern era (since 1901)."
Zimmerman played from 1907-1919 for the Chicago Cubs and New York Giants. He was a two-time World Series champion in his first two seasons with the Cubs, and he later went on to win Triple Crown in 1912, batting .372 with 14 home runs and 104 RBIs.
Tatis is still looking for his first World Series title, but already very accomplished in the midst of his age 26 season. He's made two All-Star appearances, won two Silver Slugger awards, a Gold Glove, a Platinum Glove and finished top five in NL MVP voting twice.
He's having another impressive season in 2025, slashing .280/.358/.474 with 13 home runs, 31 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. That's good for 3.3 wins above replacement, per FanGraphs, tied for seventh-most in MLB with Bobby Witt Jr., Jose Ramirez and Jacob Wilson.
Tatis and the Padres lost 6-3 to the Dodgers on Monday night, and continue the crucial NL West division series Tuesday at 9:10 p.m. CT. The Dodgers hold a four-game lead over the Padres and a 2.5-game lead over the San Francisco Giants in the division.
