Freddie Freeman Blasts Grand Slam to Make National League, Los Angeles Dodgers History
The Los Angeles Dodgers had their backs up against the wall Friday night, locked in a tight battle with the team that ripped their hearts out in the 2018 World Series.
This time, however, the Dodgers were the ones who came through in the clutch, with Freddie Freeman's history-making performance lifting them over the Boston Red Sox.
Los Angeles was down 1-0 in the bottom of the eighth with one out and runners on second and third. Red Sox manager Alex Cora decided to intentionally walk catcher Will Smith, giving his team a chance at a potential inning-ending double play, but Freeman had other plans.
After fouling off the first pitch he saw from left-handed reliever Brennan Bernardino, Freeman sent the next one over the right field fence.
That grand slam put the Dodgers on top 4-1, a lead they would hold onto until the game went final.
It marked Freeman's fourth grand slam since signing a six-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers in 2022.
That is tied for second-most in franchise history, per TSN's StatsCentre, alongside Steve Garvey and Greg Brock. He was previously tied for fourth with Del Bissonette and Dolph Camilli.
The franchise record belongs to Gil Hodges, who hit 14 grand slams in Dodger blue.
Freeman's grand slam was also the 2,218th hit of his career, and his 2,195th as a first baseman. According to StatsCentre, that helped Freeman pass Andrés Galarraga for sixth-most all-time among National League first basemen.
Todd Helton owns the record with 2,490, while Garvey ranks second with 2,424.
It's only a matter of time before Freeman, 34, passes Charlie Grimm, who had 2,231 hits as a first baseman. At his current pace, Freeman should top the list by early 2026.
This season, Freeman is batting .291 with 15 home runs, 65 RBI, an .891 OPS and a 3.6 WAR. He is fresh off making his eighth career All-Star appearance and is now pushing to finish top 10 in NL MVP voting for the seventh season in a row.
With a 59.6 WAR to his name, Freeman may already have a Hall of Fame-worthy resume. He certainly isn't slowing down, though, so his path to Cooperstown could be cemented by the time he does call it quits.
Freeman and the Dodgers will continue their series with the Red Sox on Saturday. First pitch for game two is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.