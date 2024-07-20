(Related note) Most career hits playing as a 1B in the NL - Player in the modern era (1900-present):

2490- Todd Helton

2424- Garvey

2419- Mark Grace

2293- Jeff Bagwell

2231- Charlie Grimm

2195- Freeman

2194- Andres Galarraga

2135- Keith Hernandez

2084- Joey Votto

2052- Bill Terry https://t.co/ZTpge8gsOs