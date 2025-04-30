Former All-Star on the Wrong Side of Baseball History in Baltimore Orioles Debut on Tuesday
Former All-Star Kyle Gibson had a forgettable debut with the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night, making some undesirable baseball history with his performance against the New York Yankees.
Gibson, signed on March 22, had spent the last month building up his arm strength in the minor leagues. He lasted just 3.2 innings, giving up nine earned runs on 11 hits. He walked two and struck out two, also allowing five home runs. He allowed three consecutive home runs to start the game. The Orioles lost 15-2.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
In MLB history, 2 pitchers have allowed the following in a game:
3 HR thru 3 batters
4 HR in the 1st inning
5 HR for the game
Both did so this year, vs. the @Yankees, in their first start of the season & on the 29th day of the month (Nestor Cortes on 3/29, Kyle Gibson tonight).
Gibson's poor outing is just the latest in a string of pitching issues for the Orioles. Grayson Rodriguez, Zach Eflin and Kyle Bradish are all injured, while Charlie Morton and his 9.45 ERA haven't helped stabilize the rotation.
The 37-year-old Gibson is a 13-year veteran of the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, Orioles, St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies. He's 112-109 for his career with a 4.55 ERA. He made the All-Star Game in 2021 as a member of the Rangers.
The Orioles and Yankees will play again on Wednesday with first pitch coming at 6:35 p.m. ET. Carlos Carrasco (NYY) will pitch aginst Cade Povich (BAL).
Baltimore is 11-18 on the season.
