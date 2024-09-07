Fastball

Former Baltimore Orioles Star Ties Franchise History with San Diego Padres

Manny Machado has been incredibly impactful in two different spots in his career.

Brady Farkas

San Diego Padres third basemen Manny Machado (13) hits a one run home run during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park on Sept 6.
San Diego Padres third basemen Manny Machado (13) hits a one run home run during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park on Sept 6. / David Frerker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Baltimore Orioles superstar Manny Machado tied some illustrious franchise history with the San Diego Padres on Friday night as he went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI.

With the two home runs, Machado now has 25 for the season and 163 for his Padres career, which ties with Nate Colbert for the most in team history.

That note came courtesy of Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Machado is now hitting .274 this year with the 25 bombs and 89 RBI. He's carrying a .794 OPS through 521 at-bats. Machado is a major reason why the Padres are currently in playoff position and have a chance to threaten for the National League pennant.

It's hard to believe that Machado has now spent nearly as much time in San Diego as he did in Baltimore. The star came up in 2012 and stayed with the O's until a trade in the 2018 season sent him to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He signed with the Padres heading into 2019.

Ironically enough, he hit 162 career homers with the O's, meaning these blasts now give him more homers in San Diego as well. While with Baltimore, Machado helped the O's get to the playoffs in both 2012 and 2016. He was 4-for-24 in those playoff games. He was a four-time All-Star with the O's as well.

For his career, he's a .279 hitter with 336 homers. The Padres will play the San Francisco Giants again on Saturday night while the Orioles will take on the Tampa Bay Rays. They remain 0.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees in the American League East.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History