Former Baltimore Orioles Star Ties Franchise History with San Diego Padres
Former Baltimore Orioles superstar Manny Machado tied some illustrious franchise history with the San Diego Padres on Friday night as he went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI.
With the two home runs, Machado now has 25 for the season and 163 for his Padres career, which ties with Nate Colbert for the most in team history.
That note came courtesy of Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Machado is now hitting .274 this year with the 25 bombs and 89 RBI. He's carrying a .794 OPS through 521 at-bats. Machado is a major reason why the Padres are currently in playoff position and have a chance to threaten for the National League pennant.
It's hard to believe that Machado has now spent nearly as much time in San Diego as he did in Baltimore. The star came up in 2012 and stayed with the O's until a trade in the 2018 season sent him to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He signed with the Padres heading into 2019.
Ironically enough, he hit 162 career homers with the O's, meaning these blasts now give him more homers in San Diego as well. While with Baltimore, Machado helped the O's get to the playoffs in both 2012 and 2016. He was 4-for-24 in those playoff games. He was a four-time All-Star with the O's as well.
For his career, he's a .279 hitter with 336 homers. The Padres will play the San Francisco Giants again on Saturday night while the Orioles will take on the Tampa Bay Rays. They remain 0.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees in the American League East.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.