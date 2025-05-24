Former Boston Red Sox Hurler Moves Up Impressive List in Canadian Baseball History
Behind six strong innings from starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and solid work from three bullpen mates, the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 on Friday night at Truist Park.
Pivetta took a no-decision after throwing six strong innings. He gave up just one earned run on four hits and three walks. He struck out seven, lowering his ERA to 2.72 for the season.
The righty, who signed with San Diego this offseason after five years with the Boston Red Sox, also made some unique history among Canadian-born pitchers.
Per Canadian baseball insider Tyler Partridge:
Nick Pivetta struck out 7 against the #Braves tonight, becoming only the 4th Canadian born player to strikeout 1,200 batters
44 strikeouts short of tying Erik Bedard for 3rd all time among Canadians
Pivetta, 32, is a nine-year veteran of the Philadelphia Phillies, Red Sox and Padres. He helped Boston get to the ALCS in 2021 and won 37 games games there in total. Lifetime, he's 61-73 with a 4.65 ERA, but he appears to have taken another step forward this season.
He's struck out 63 batters in 56.1 innings.
The Padres and Braves will be back in action on Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET. As for the Red Sox, they'll have a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch of Game 1 is set for 1:05 p.m. ET as Hunter Dobbins (BOS) pitches against Zach Eflin (BAL).
Game 2 is set for 6:35 p.m. ET as Lucas Giolito takes the mound for Boston. He's 1-1 with a 7.08 ERA.
