Former Boston Red Sox OF on the Wrong Side of History with Chicago White Sox
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder and current Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi is in some unique baseball history because of the extremes he's found himself at in his career.
Per Jessica Brand of Baseball Reference:
Andrew Benintendi is on a team that lost 108 with this year's #WhiteSox
He was also on the 2018 Red Sox, who won 108 and is the 19th player ever to do so, and joins two actives (1+ PA or 0.1 IP in 2024):
-Evan Phillips: 2018-19 BAL, 2022 LAD
-J.D. Martinez: 2013 HOU, 2018 BOS
Well, I suppose things have a way of evening out for Benintendi, who got a ring with that 2018 Red Sox team, but this is still not company that he wants to keep.
It's hard to believe how far things have fallen for Benintendi since that 2018 season as well. He won a Gold Glove Award that year, and got a ring. He struggled in 2019, hitting just .266 with 13 homers. He then cratered in the COVID-2020 season, hitting just .103 while playing over 14 games. The Red Sox traded him to the Kansas City Royals, where he was better in 2021. He then made the All-Star Game in 2022 with the Royals and earned a trade to the Yankees, hitting .304 for that season.
However, after signing a deal with the White Sox before the 2023 season, he hit all of five home runs. This year, he has 15 but it's been coupled with a .218 average.
The White Sox are a league-worst 31-108. They are on track to be the worst team in baseball history.
