Former Boston Red Sox OF on the Wrong Side of History with Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi is on a team that lost 108 with this year's #WhiteSox.



He was also on the 2018 Red Sox, who won 108 and is the 19th player ever to do so, and joins two actives (1+ PA or 0.1 IP in 2024):



-Evan Phillips: 2018-19 BAL, 2022 LAD

-J.D. Martinez: 2013 HOU, 2018 BOS