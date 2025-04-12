Former Boston Red Sox Pitcher Making Incredible History in New City
Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta is making history with the San Diego Padres after signing there this offseason.
The Padres shut out the Rockies 8-0 on Friday night as Pivetta went 7.0 innings, surrendering just three hits, walking one and striking out 10.
He's now 2-1 on the season with a 1.59 ERA.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Since the mound was lowered in 1969, 2 MLB pitchers have won their first 2 home starts of a season while allowing no runs & 5 or fewer total baserunners (H/BB/HBP) over that span.
Those 2 pitchers are Greg Maddux with the Braves in 1997 & Nick Pivetta with the @Padres this year.
Pivetta joined the Red Sox in 2020 after coming over in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies and then helped them get to the American League Championship Series in 2021. All in all, he won 37 games for the Red Sox, winning double-digit games in both 2022 and 2023. The Red Sox offered him a qualifying offer this offseason, but he turned it down and the Red Sox were given a compensatory pick in the upcoming draft.
The Padres are now 11-3 after the win and they sit in first place in the National League West. The Red Sox were blown out by the Chicago White Sox (11-1) and they fell to 7-8.
The Red Sox will play Chicago on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET while the Padres and Rockies will continue their series at Petco Park. First pitch is 8:40 p.m. ET.
