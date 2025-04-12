Former Boston Red Sox Pitcher Making Incredible History in New City

Since the mound was lowered in 1969, 2 MLB pitchers have won their first 2 home starts of a season while allowing no runs & 5 or fewer total baserunners (H/BB/HBP) over that span.



Those 2 pitchers are Greg Maddux with the Braves in 1997 & Nick Pivetta with the @Padres this year.