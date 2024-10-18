Fastball

Former Boston Red Sox Star Part of Elite History as Dodgers Push Toward World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from the World Series, thanks in part to a huge Game 4 from Mookie Betts.

Brady Farkas

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the New York Mets in the sixth inning during game four of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field on Oct 17.
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the New York Mets in the sixth inning during game four of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field on Oct 17. / John Jones-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets 10-2 on Thursday night in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. With the win, the Dodgers now have a 3-1 lead in the series and they are just one win away from clinching a spot in the World Series for the first time since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

In the win, the Dodgers were led by former Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts, who went 4-for-6 with a home run, a double, four RBI and three runs scored. He's now hitting .278 for the postseason.

Betts won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2018 and with the Dodgers in 2020, so he's looking for his third World Series appearance and third title.

His Game 4 performance put him in multiple historic categories, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts scored 7 combined runs, tied for the most by starting 1-2 hitters in a postseason game, with:

2004 NYY ALCS G3 Derek Jeter/Alex Rodriguez
1936 NYY WS G2 Frankie Crosetti/Red Rolfe

h/t @ssc627

And this one, also from Langs:

4+ hits & 4+ RBI in postseason game, Dodgers since RBI official (1920):

2024 NLCS G4 Mookie Betts
2021 NLCS G5 Chris Taylor
1974 NLCS G4 Steve Garvey

The Red Sox traded Betts to the Dodgers before the 2020 season in a painful move that reverberates with the Sox fanbase to this day. Not only did Betts help the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series, he also won the MVP that year. He was a four-time All-Star with Boston and also a four-time Gold Glover with the franchise.

The Red Sox have made the playoffs just once since trading him (2021).

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

