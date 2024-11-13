Former Chicago White Sox Ace Chris Sale Makes Wild History as First Cy Young Looms
On Monday night, the finalists for the National League Cy Young Award were announced. Chris Sale (Atlanta Braves), Zack Wheeler (Philadelphia Phillies) and Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates) are the three finalists, with Sale the overwhelming favorite to capture the award. It will be his first Cy Young win.
In his 14th season in the majors, Sale is 138-83 with a 3.04 lifetime ERA. He debuted with the White Sox in the 2010 season, staying there until 2016. He was traded to the Red Sox in 2017, helping them win the World Series in 2018 and get to the ALCS in 2021, though he only made nine starts that year.
Sale has dealt with frequent injury since 2019 and was traded to the Braves last offseason. All he did was put together the most dominant season in the National League, going 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA. He also struck out a National League-best 225 batters and made the All-Star team.
By even being named a Cy Young finalist, Sale has made some awesome baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Chris Sale is the first pitcher to:
- finish top-5 in Cy Young voting in 5+ straight years
- then finish outside top 5 (or no votes at all) in 5+ straight years immediately after
AND THEN finish top-5 again after!
Believe in yourself. Baseball is the best
h/t @EliasSports
Sale's season was all the more impressive considering he helped anchor the Braves rotation once Spencer Strider was lost for the season to Tommy John surgery.
Despite injuries to Strider, Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies at various points of the year, the Braves made the playoffs. They earned a wild card berth and were eliminated in the wild card round.
As for the White Sox, who traded Sale: They acquired flamethrower Michael Kopech and top prospect Yoan Moncada in that deal. Neither player is with the organization anymore. Chicago made the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 but just completed the worst season in Modern Era history, going 41-121.
The Cy Young Awards will be announced on Nov. 20.
