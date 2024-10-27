Former Chicago White Sox All-Star on Wrong Side of World Series History For Yankees
The New York Yankees lost 4-2 in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night, meaning they are down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. The Yankees, who are seeking their first championship since 2009, are two losses away from seeing their season end.
Game 2's loss was defined by a poor starting pitching performance from left-hander Carlos Rodon. The lefty, signed to a six-year deal before the 2023 season, lasted just 3.1 innings. He gave up all four runs on homers by Tommy Edman, Teoscar Hernandez and Freddie Freeman.
Unfortunately, he was on the wrong side of some Yankees team history with the outing.
Per Yankees stat master Katie Sharp on social media:
Yankee starters to allow 3+ HR in the first 3 innings of a World Series game:
Carlos Rodon 2024 Game 2 vs Dodgers
Catfish Hunter 1977 Game 2 vs Dodgers
Rodon is 1-2 with a 5.60 ERA through four playoff starts this season. The 31-year-old has struck out 25 batters in 17.2 innings.
After a disastrous and injury-filled 2023, Rodon did have a bounceback year this season, going 16-9 with a 3.96 ERA. He struck out 195 batters in all.
Rodon made his major league debut back in 2015 with the Chicago White Sox, staying on the South Side through 2021. He made an All-Star Game in Chicago and threw a no-hitter, winning 13 games in his final season there.
After that, he spent one excellent year with the San Francisco Giants, earning his mega contract with the Yankees. Lifetime, he's 75-63.
