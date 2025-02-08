Former Chicago White Sox All-Star Infielder Stands Alone in Recent Baseball History
When spring training opens next week, former Chicago White Sox infielder Tim Anderson will be in camp with the Los Angeles Angels. He'll be trying to make the roster after being let go from the Miami Marlins after just 65 games in 2024.
And if he's able to make the Angels roster, he can start to get to work on breaking his home run drought, which is the longest in recent baseball history.
According to Brooks_Gate on social media, Anderson hasn't hit a home run in his last 105 games and 396 at-bats.
Still just 31 years old, Anderson was once of the best young players in baseball. He spent eight years with the White Sox, winning the American League batting title in 2019 when he hit .335. He was also a two-time All-Star with Chicago, earning selections in 2021 and 2022.
He helped lead the White Sox to the playoffs in 2020 and 2021.
Sadly for him, his career began to crater in 2023. He battled injury that season, playing in just 123 games and playing to a .245 batting average. That was the first time he had hit under .300 since 2018. His power also fell off a cliff as he hit just one homer in that season.
He signed that deal with the Miami Marlins for 2024, but lasted just 65 games after hitting .214 with no homers and nine RBI.
The Angels have several former White Sox players in camp this year, including Anderson, Yolmer Sanchez and Yoan Moncada.
