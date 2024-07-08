Former Chicago White Sox Hurler Now Making History For Atlanta Braves

Lowest ERA through the first 16 starts of a season - Pitcher with the @Braves franchise (since MLB scoresheet tracking began in 1913):

1.57- Dick Rudolph (1919)

1.62- Greg Maddux (1998)

1.63- Maddux (1994)

1.64- Maddux (1995)

1.71- Reynaldo Lopez (2024)

1.71- Tom Glavine (2002) pic.twitter.com/uUe3qG1hlf