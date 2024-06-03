Former Chicago White Sox' OF Made Baseball History with Torrid Stretch for Angels
After being let go by the Chicago White Sox earlier this season, veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar continues to do historic things for the Los Angeles Angels.
Pillar, who just played his 21st game with the Halos, put together a first 20-game stretch unlike anything we've almost ever seen at the major league level.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Kevin Pillar has a .400 batting average and 21 RBI in his 20 career games with the @Angels.
Over the last 20 seasons, the only other MLB player to hit .400 and have 20+ RBI through 20 career games with a team is Matt Holliday with St. Louis in 2009.
Between Chicago and Los Angeles, the 35-year-old is now hitting .330 this year with six homers, 25 RBI and six stolen bases. He's reached multiple career milestones this season, surpassing the 1,000 hit plateau and the 100 stolen base threshold.
Over the 12 years in his career, Pillar has played with the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, White Sox and Angels. He is most notable for his seven-year tenure with the Jays in which he was one of the top defensive outfielders in the league. He started 140 games or more in four consecutive years for Toronto and was part of two ALCS teams North of the Border (2015-2016).
Lifetime, Pillar is a .259 hitter with 112 homers.
He had a career-high 21 homers back in 2019. He also had 88 RBI that year and received MVP votes.
The Angels are in action on Monday night against the Padres. First pitch from Los Angeles is set for 9:38 p.m. ET.
