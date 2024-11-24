Former Chicago White Sox Pitcher Lance Lynn at Center of Wild Baseball History
Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn is at the center of some wild baseball history, as noted by Danny Vietti of CBS Sports.
Lance Lynn has thrown 2,006 1/3 innings in his career. He has never committed a balk.
It is the most IP without a balk in the Integration Era (since 1947).
Admittedly, this is one of those stats that doesn't mean much, but is just very interesting to note. A 13-year veteran, Lynn has played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
He spent parts of 2.5 seasons with the White Sox, helping them to the playoffs in 2021. Lifetime, he's 143-99. With the White Sox, he was 25-22 with a 4.23 ERA. He actually represented the White Sox at the 2021 All-Star Game.
As the White Sox began tearing down their roster in 2023, Lynn was traded to the Dodgers and helped them win the National League West once again. He went back to the Cardinals this past season, going 7-4 with a 3.84 ERA as St. Louis finished tied for second in the National League Central.
In addition to trading Lynn in 2023, the White Sox also dealt Lucas Giolito, Joe Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez, and Jake Burger. They further tore down the roster last offseason, dealing away Dylan Cease, Gregory Santos and Aaron Bummer.
They are expected to trade off Garrett Crochet this offseason and are entertaining trade offers for Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert Jr. both.