Former Chicago White Sox Slugger Now Making History with New Team
Everywhere you turn, there are reminders of just how bad things have been for the Chicago White Sox.
There's the actual record, which sits at 29-92 after a 4-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Tuesday night. And then there's a whip-around the league, where you notice all the talent the White Sox have sent packing over the last year. And not only that, but you notice that talent excelling in other places.
There's Dylan Cease, who has helped the Padres get within 3.5 games of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. Then there's Michael Kopech, who has re-invented himself with the Los Angeles Dodgers. And there's Eloy Jimenez, who got on a hot streak with the Baltimore Orioles after being traded. Finally, Jake Burger, who was a casualty of the 2023 trade deadline for the White Sox, is now making history with the Miami Marlins.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Jake Burger has 6 HR in his last 6 games, tied for most in a 6-game span in Marlins history, with:
2017 Giancarlo Stanton
2010 Dan Uggla
2008 Jorge Cantú
2001 Cliff Floyd
Burger, who hit 25 homers in 88 games for the White Sox before being dealt last year, is now hitting .251 this season with 23 homers and 54 RBI. Burger helped the Marlins get to the playoffs in 2023, and is now one of the centerpieces of their lineup as they race toward one of the worst records in the National League.
He's got a .775 OPS.
