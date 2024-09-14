Former Chicago White Sox Star Makes Rare History For New Team on Friday
Former Chicago White Sox star Dylan Cease made some special baseball history on Friday as a member of the San Diego Padres.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Dylan Cease is 3 strikeouts away from 1,000 for his career
Cease (828 IP) would be the 4th SP in history to reach 1,000 K in fewer than 850 IP, joining 3 who will be in the ballpark Fri: Robbie Ray (810), Yu Darvish (812) & Blake Snell (820 2/3)
h/t @MLBNetwork research squad
Cease went 6.0 innings, striking out 10 in a Padres 5-0 win over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. He's now 13-11 this season with a 3.58 ERA for the Padres, who are in position to head to the playoffs.
Though the milestone was hit in San Diego, it's foundation was set in Chicago, where Cease spent the first five years of his career. Cease became one of the top strikeout artists in the sport through his time on the South Side, fanning 214 batters or more in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
He made the All-Star team for Chicago in 2022 and finished second in the American League Cy Young voting that year. The White Sox traded him this past offseason to San Diego as they are now going through a deeply painful rebuild.
In the last calendar year, the White Sox have traded Cease, Lucas Giolito, Aaron Bummer, Gregory Santos, Jake Burger, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Tommy Pham and Erick Fedde. They also saw Liam Hendriks leave in free agency.
The White Sox are 33-115 on the season, on track to be the worst team in modern baseball history.
