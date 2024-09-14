Former Chicago White Sox Star Makes Rare History For New Team on Friday

Dylan Cease is 3 strikeouts away from 1,000 for his career



Cease (828 IP) would be the 4th SP in history to reach 1,000 K in fewer than 850 IP, joining 3 who will be in the ballpark Fri: Robbie Ray (810), Yu Darvish (812) & Blake Snell (820 2/3)



h/t @MLBNetwork research squad