Former Cy Young Winner Jacob deGrom Makes All-Time Baseball History in Sunday Win
The Texas Rangers earned a much-needed win on Sunday, beating the Seattle Mariners 8-1. Though the Rangers won the game, they lost the series, and remain under .500 at 17-18.
Seattle is 20-13 and in first place in the American League West. Texas is in fourth. The much-maligned Rangers offense pounded out 12 hits in the win, with Corey Seager going 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Adolis Garcia also went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
On the mound, Jacob deGrom earned his second win of the season. He went five innings, giving up just one run on three hits. He walked two and struck out three. His ERA now sits at a solid 2.61.
One of the most accomplished pitchers of the last decade, deGrom also made some history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Jacob deGrom reached 1,700 career strikeouts in just 225 games
That’s the fewest games pitched to reach the mark
The 36-year-old is a four-time All-Star and a two-time Cy Young winner. He led the National League in strikeouts (2019, 2020) twice with the New York Mets and won the ERA title in 2018. Unfortunately, injuries have ravaged him over the last few years, as he's made just 42 starts since the 2021 season.
The Rangers will be off on Monday night but they'll return to action on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET as former Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi pitches Lucas Giolito, who has made one start since getting activated off the injured list.
