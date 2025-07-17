Former Cy Young Winner Trevor Bauer on Pace For Poor History in Japanese League
On Wednesday, we told you that former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer is doing things, both good and bad, that no pitcher in Japan is doing this year.
Now, we learn that Bauer is on pace to make some negative history in the NPB.
Per Gaijin Baseball:
The worst ERA- by a qualified foreign pitcher in NPB history is 144 by Swallows starter Bob Gibson (no, not that one) in 1988.
Trevor Bauer is currently carrying a 142 ERA-.
Bauer, 34, was even recently demoted to the Baystars minor league organization before returning. Thus far, he has four wins for the Baystars, where he is teammates with former big leaguer Mike Ford.
His ERA is 4.17.
Bauer hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2021. He was suspended in 2021 over a domestic violence allegation and ended up missing 182 combined games between 2021 and 2022.
He was never charged with a crime and the credibility of some of his accusers has come into question, but major league teams have stayed away, forcing him to continue his career other places.
Bauer spent parts of 10 years in the big leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and Dodgers. He won the Cy Young with the Reds in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Bauer made the All-Star team in Mexico in 2024, and he won the league's version of the Cy Young Award. He went 10-0 with a 2.48 ERA in the regular season, striking out 120 batters in 83.1 innings. He also struck out 32 with a 1.67 postseason ERA as Diablos Los Rojos won the league championship.
He's continued to express interest in returning to the major leagues, to no avail.
Related MLB Stories
TITO 2K: Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona won the 2,000th game of his career on Sunday and the baseball world poured in with congratulations. CLICK HERE:
DIFFICULT SCHEDULE REMAINING: The Cincinnati Reds are battling, just 2.5 games back in the National League wild card race, but they have the toughest schedule remaining in the second half. CLICK HERE:
EASY PICKINGS: On the other side, which playoff contender has the easiest schedule remaining? CLICK HERE: