Former Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox Closer Chasing History in Free Agency
Free agent closer Kenley Jansen is reportedly valuing a chance at history as he goes through his free agency this winter.
According to The Athletic, Jansen's camp talked with the New York Mets, but he doesn't want to be a set-up man for Edwin Diaz.
The Mets talked with free-agent reliever Kenley Jansen’s camp, according to sources briefed on the conversations. But Jansen’s goal of 500 saves plus his likely price tag muddied the match, people familiar with the matter said. Jansen, 37, needs 53 saves for 500, and with the Mets would set up forEdwin Díaz rather than pitch the ninth inning.
Now, this doesn't mean that the pursuit of 500 saves is the only thing that matters to Jansen, but it clearly matters enough. Furthermore, being a closer would allow Jansen to make more money, as they are valued more than set-up men.
Jansen is one of the best relievers of all-time, compiling a 49-36 lifetime record and a 2.57 ERA. He has those 443 saves, which is fourth in history. He saved 27 games for the Boston Red Sox in 2024 and posted a 3.29 ERA.
A 15-year veteran, Jansen has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Red Sox and Atlanta Braves. He is a four-time All-Star who won a World Series title with the Dodgers in 2020. He led the National League in saves in both 2017 and 2022.
Jansen is arguably the top reliever still available on the market, along with former Yankees closer David Robertson.
