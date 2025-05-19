Former Los Angeles Dodgers MVP Joins Aaron Judge in Powerful Recent History
The New York Yankees wrapped up a Subway Series win on Sunday night, beating the New York Mets 8-2 at Yankee Stadium.
The game was tied 2-2 in the eighth inning until the Yankees exploded for six runs, with the big blast being a grand slam off the bat of Cody Bellinger.
Acquired from the Chicago Cubs this past offseason, Bellinger has gotten hot as of late. He's hitting .258 for the season, including .345 over his last 15 games. He was 3-for-3 on Sunday with six RBIs.
His grand slam also helped him join his now-teammate in some powerful recent history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
This is Cody Bellinger’s ninth career grand slam, tying Aaron Judge for most in MLB since the start of 2017
That is when Bellinger made his major-league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers. A nine-year veteran of the Dodgers, Cubs and Yankees, Bellinger helped LA win the 2020 World Series. He was also the National League MVP in 2019, when he hit .305 with a .406 on-base percentage. He had 47 homers and 115 RBIs that season.
However, things began to crater for him in LA after that. He hit just .239 in the World Series season and then hit .165 in 95 games in 2021. He hit only .210 the following year before rebounding with the Cubs in 2023.
Bellinger and the Yankees will be back in action Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers. The Dodgers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night at 10:10 p.m. ET.
