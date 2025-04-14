Fastball

Former Los Angeles Dodgers' Prospect, Now with Chicago Cubs, Makes History vs. Old Team

Michael Busch was traded to the Dodgers before the 2024 season and he's off to an excellent start for the first-place Cubs.

Brady Farkas

Chicago Cubs first base Michael Busch (29) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning during the sixth inning of the game at Dodger Stadium on April 13.
Chicago Cubs first base Michael Busch (29) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning during the sixth inning of the game at Dodger Stadium on April 13. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Sunday night to run their impressive record to 11-7 on the season. After missing the playoffs last season, the Cubs are in first place in the National League Central.

The Dodgers are 11-6 but in third place in a loaded National League West.

Michael Busch continued his torrid start on Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a home run, his third of the year. The Cubs have played the Dodgers five times this season, with Busch making some unique history against them.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Michael Busch has 10 extra-base hits against the Dodgers

Only players with MORE in their first 11 games vs Dodgers, last 120 years:

Randy Winn: 13
Ed Sprague: 11

Busch, 27, is now hitting .315 with 10 RBIs. He's a lifetime .244 hitter with 26 homers, but he may be starting to recognize his former top prospect potential. He was a first-round pick of the Dodgers in 2019 but was traded to the Cubs before the 2024 season in a deal that sent Jackson Ferris and Zyhir Hope to LA.

The Cubs will continue their tough West Coast trek on Monday night when they visit the red-hot San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Veteran right-hander Jameson Taillon will pitch for the Cubs while Dylan Cease takes the ball for the Padres. Both pitchers have struggled, with Taillon going 1-1 and owning a 6.06 ERA. Cease is 1-1 with a 7.98 ERA.

First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET.

Related MLB Stories

CHOURIO RAKING: The Brewers' 21-year-old is on fire at the plate, mashing and making history through the 15 games of his season. CLICK HERE:

BIZARRE HISTORY: Chris Martin of the Texas Rangers gave up a historic home run on Friday night to Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners, but did you know he gave up another historic homer to an M's catcher in 2018? CLICK HERE:

JOINING A LEGEND: Spencer Schwellenbach, the young Braves starter, has joined Greg Maddux in illustrious team history. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History