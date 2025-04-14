Former Los Angeles Dodgers' Prospect, Now with Chicago Cubs, Makes History vs. Old Team
The Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Sunday night to run their impressive record to 11-7 on the season. After missing the playoffs last season, the Cubs are in first place in the National League Central.
The Dodgers are 11-6 but in third place in a loaded National League West.
Michael Busch continued his torrid start on Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a home run, his third of the year. The Cubs have played the Dodgers five times this season, with Busch making some unique history against them.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Michael Busch has 10 extra-base hits against the Dodgers
Only players with MORE in their first 11 games vs Dodgers, last 120 years:
Randy Winn: 13
Ed Sprague: 11
Busch, 27, is now hitting .315 with 10 RBIs. He's a lifetime .244 hitter with 26 homers, but he may be starting to recognize his former top prospect potential. He was a first-round pick of the Dodgers in 2019 but was traded to the Cubs before the 2024 season in a deal that sent Jackson Ferris and Zyhir Hope to LA.
The Cubs will continue their tough West Coast trek on Monday night when they visit the red-hot San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Veteran right-hander Jameson Taillon will pitch for the Cubs while Dylan Cease takes the ball for the Padres. Both pitchers have struggled, with Taillon going 1-1 and owning a 6.06 ERA. Cease is 1-1 with a 7.98 ERA.
First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET.
