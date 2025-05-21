Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star, Current Angels Closer Makes Incredible History on Tuesday
The Los Angeles Angels continued to play better baseball on Tuesday night, beating the Athletics 7-5 in West Sacramento.
The Halos are now 22-25, and have moved into fourth place in the American League West. The A's are 22-27 and now occupy last.
Logan O'Hoppe hit a home run in the win, and Yoan Moncada continued his career resurrection with a blast as well. On the mound, Kyle Hendricks earned his second win and Kenley Jansen got his 10th save. Signed this past offseason, Jansen has struggled a bit, registering a 5.28 ERA, but his outing on Tuesday also put him in an extremely rare class of baseball history.
Per Matt Birch of Angels PR:
Kenley Jansen has become the fourth pitcher in MLB history to record 10+ saves in 14+ consecutive seasons, joining:
•Mariano Rivera (15 seasons; 1997-2011)
•John Franco (15 seasons; 1985-99)
•Lee Smith (14 seasons; 1982-95)
Considering that Rivera and Smith are Hall of Famers, that's great company for Jansen to be in. Jansen will have his own Hall of Fame chances when his career ends, as he now has 457 career saves.
A former catcher turned pitcher, he's a 16-year veteran of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Angels, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox. He's a four-time All-Star who helped the Dodgers win the World Series in the COVID 2020 season.
His 888 appearances are the most among active players.
The Angels will play the A's again on Wednesday night at 10:05 p.m. ET. Jack Kochanowicz (LAA) will pitch against JP Sears (ATH).
