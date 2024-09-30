Fastball

Former Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins Star Set to Make MLB History

What a year it's been for Luis Arraez of the San Diego Padres.

San Diego Padres first base Luis Arraez (4) hits a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning at Chase Field on Sept 27.
The San Diego Padres closed out the regular season with a loss on Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The result of the game really didn't matter, as the Padres are locked into the first wild card spot in the National League playoffs. They will play whichever team ends up in the second wild card position in the NL.

In the finale, Padres infielder Luis Arraez went 1-for-3 to finish the year at .314. Barring an insane doubleheader from Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna in the regular season finale on Monday, Arraez will win his third consecutive batting title.

When he does that, he'll become the first player since the 1800s to accomplish this feat, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Players to win a batting title for 3 different teams:

Luis Arraez (2024 SD, ‘23 MIA, ‘22 MIN)
Dan Brouthers (1892 Brooklyn Grooms, 1889 Boston Beaneaters, 1883 Buffalo Bisons, 1882 Bisons)

Arraez won the batting title with the Miami Marlins in 2023 and the Minnesota Twins in 2022. The 27-year-old was dealt from Miami to San Diego earlier in this 2024 season and helped transform the Padres lineup. He's under contract through the 2025 season.

The best pure hitter in all of baseball, Arraez had four homers and 46 RBI this season. When the Padres take the field on Tuesday, he'll be back at the top of the order.

The Padres will play at 8:38 p.m. ET in that first wild card game on Tuesday. They have not named a starting pitcher as of this posting.

