Former Miami Marlins Standout Now Making History with New York Yankees After Trade

Most home runs in a player's first 12 games with the @Yankees franchise:

7- Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2024 via 2 in today's doubleheader vs TEX)

6- Matt Carpenter (2022)

5- Barry Foote (1981)

5- Glenallen Hill (2000)

5- Robin Ventura (2002)

5- Shelley Duncan (2007)

5- Eric Hinske (2009) pic.twitter.com/zIF6pTh0A9