Former Miami Marlins Standout Now Making History with New York Yankees After Trade
Former Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. is now making history with the New York Yankees, proving to be one of the most impactful acquisitions of this year's trade deadline.
Chisholm Jr., who was traded to the Yankees in July, now has seven home runs in just 12 games with New York.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most home runs in a player's first 12 games with the @Yankees franchise:
7- Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2024 via 2 in today's doubleheader vs TEX)
6- Matt Carpenter (2022)
5- Barry Foote (1981)
5- Glenallen Hill (2000)
5- Robin Ventura (2002)
5- Shelley Duncan (2007)
5- Eric Hinske (2009)
The Yankees are now 69-49 on the season and they are 1.0 game back in the American League East. As for Chisholm Jr., the 26-year-old is now hitting .255 for the season between the Marlins and Yankees. He's got 20 total home runs.
In addition to his stellar performance thusfar with the Yankees, he's also under team control through the 2026 as well.
He's in the fifth year of his career with the Marlins and Yankees. His 20 home runs this year are already a career-high. He was named an All-Star in the 2022 season. Though there were questions about his clubhouse impact, he appears to be getting along just fine in New York. The Seattle Mariners were also reportedly interested in acquiring him at the deadline, but they ended up getting Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays instead.
The Yankees will be in action on Sunday when they take on the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET.
