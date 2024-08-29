Former Miami Marlins Star Making History in Brief Time with New Team
The New York Yankees lost to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night in Washington, but you can't blame the loss on Jazz Chisholm Jr. who continues to produce for the Yankees.
The former Miami Marlins standout went 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk in the 5-2 setback. It was already his ninth home run since joining the Yankees at the trade deadline, which is even more impressive when you consider he missed time with an injury also.
According to @StatsCentre on social media, Chisholm Jr.'s homer also made team history.
Most home runs by a player through their first 20 games with the @Yankees franchise:
11- Glenallen Hill (2000)
9- Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2024 via 1 Wednesday night)
8- Gary Sanchez (2015-16)
8- Matt Carpenter (2022)
7- Kevin Maas (1990)
7- Luke Voit (2018)
7- Edwin Encarnacion (2019)
Between his season with Miami and New York, Chisholm Jr. has 22 homers, 64 RBI and 28 stolen bases. He is making the biggest impact of any person traded at the deadline. At 26 years old, he's under team control for multiple more years as well, so the Yankees can count on him moving forward as well.
In addition to his offensive prowess, Chisholm Jr. also offers the Yankees some defensive versatility. He can play second base, third base and in the outfield.
Since debuting in 2020, Chisholm Jr. is a lifetime .249 hitter with 75 homers and 219 RBI. The Yankees are 78-56 and leading the American League East while the Marlins are in last place in the National League East.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.