Former Miami Marlins Star Making History in Brief Time with New Team

Most home runs by a player through their first 20 games with the @Yankees franchise:

11- Glenallen Hill (2000)

9- Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2024 via 1 Wednesday night)

8- Gary Sanchez (2015-16)

8- Matt Carpenter (2022)

7- Kevin Maas (1990)

7- Luke Voit (2018)

7- Edwin Encarnacion (2019)