Former Milwaukee Brewers' MVP Ties HOFer in Team History in Friday Win
The Milwaukee Brewers scored eight runs over their final two at-bats to beat the Chicago White Sox, 12-5, on Friday night in Milwaukee.
The win moves the surprising Brewers to 34-23 on the season while the loss drops the hapless White Sox to 15-43, the worst record in all of baseball.
In the win, the Brewers were paced by former MVP Christian Yelich, who went 5-for-6 at the plate with two doubles and five RBI.
The performance helped Yelich make a little bit of personal history, as this was his first five-hit game since 2019. He also recorded his 300th career double.
Per @MLB on social media:
A stellar night for Christian Yelich.
His first 5-hit game since 8/17/19 and the fifth of his career!
He also made some team history, tying Hall of Famer Paul Molitor for the most five-hit games in Brewers' history, according to MLB Network.
Despite being on the injured list earlier this year with back issues, Yelich is hitting .325 with a .970 OPS through 117 at-bats. He's got six homers, 27 RBI and eight stolen bases for the year and is a big reason why the Brewers currently lead the National League Central.
Now in his 12th year in the big leagues with the Miami Marlins and Brewers, Yelich is a two-time All-Star who won the MVP Award with Milwaukee in 2018.
He's a .287 career hitter who has 199 home runs and 733 RBI. He's also stolen 192 career bases. It seems highly likely that Yelich will reach both the 200 homer and 200 stolen base threshold in short order.
The Brewers and White Sox will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET.
