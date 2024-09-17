Former Minnesota Twins Star Sees Incredible Streak in Recent History Come to End
The good news is that the San Diego Padres beat the Houston Astros 3-1 on Monday night at Petco Park. With the win, San Diego is 86-65 and they have a firm grasp of the first wild card spot in the National League.
The bad news is that former Minnesota Twins standout Luis Arraez saw his historic streak come to an end.
Per AJ Cassavell on social media:
Breaking: Luis Arraez struck out.
Astros righty Spencer Arrighetti gets him swinging to end a nine-pitch at-bat. Arraez's streak of 141 plate appearances without a strikeout was the longest in 20 years.
That's an incredible streak and underscores Arraez's ability to make contact with anything thrown to him. In the era of baseball where contact is optional and power rules all, Arraez is a true throwback player.
The 27-year-old went 2-for-4 in the Padres win and is now hitting .323. He is on track to win his third straight batting title, all with different teams.
Arraez came up with the Twins, making his debut in 2019. He really took a foothold with the organization in 2021, playing in 121 games. He won his first batting title in 2022 when he hit .316 for Minnesota.
The Twins traded him to the Miami Marlins after the 2022 season, receiving pitcher Pablo Lopez for him. The deal worked out for both sides as each team got to the playoffs in 2023. Arraez won the batting title again, hitting .354.
The Marlins dealt him to the Padres early on in this season. He's a lifetime .325 hitter.
