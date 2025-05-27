Former New York Mets Star Makes Insane Personal History in Loss to Toronto Blue Jays
Now pitching for the Texas Rangers, former New York Mets star Jacob deGrom made news on Monday afternoon as he failed to record even a single strikeout for the first time in his career.
Pitching against the Toronto Blue Jays, deGrom lasted 5.1 innings, surrendering two earned runs on five hits. He walked two and took the loss in a 2-1 defeat.
Despite the odd personal history, deGrom is having an excellent year for Texas. He sits at 4-2 with a 2.42 ERA. He's struck out 62 batters in 63.1 innings.
One of the most accomplished pitchers of the last decade, deGrom just hasn't been able to stay healthy for the last several years, which has put a stain on his personal legacy.
He's made only 20 starts for the Rangers since signing with them, and he's only made 46 starts since the 2021 season.
The 36-year-old is a four-time All-Star and a two-time Cy Young winner. He led the National League in strikeouts (2019, 2020) twice with the Mets and won the ERA title in 2018. The Mets let him leave in free agency and he signed with Texas before the 2023 season.
deGrom's' Rangers will be back in action on Tuesday night at 8:05 p.m. ET as they take on the Blue Jays again. As for the Mets, they'll be back against the Chicago White Sox at 7:10 after a 2-1 walk-off win on Monday. Tylor Megill will take the mound against Jonathan Cannon.
Megill is 3-4 with a 3.56 ERA.
