Former New York Yankees, Pirates Hurler on Wrong Side of Rare History This Week
On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Pirates designated veteran right-hander Domingo German for assignment, meaning he's very likely to become a free agent.
However, before that happened, German joined an extremely rare and unique group in baseball history on Wednesday.
German was the starting pitcher for the Pirates on Wednesday when the team was no-hit by the Chicago Cubs, making him one of only three pitchers ever to throw a perfect game AND be on the opposite-end of a no-hitter.
James Smyth of the YES Network put the note out on social media:
Pitched Perfect Game and was
also Opposing Starter in No-Hitter
Don Larsen (Hoyt Wilhelm)
Randy Johnson (José Jiménez)
Domingo Germán (tonight's Cubs combo)
The 32-year-old has gone 0-1 this season with a 7.84 ERA. He's made just seven appearances for the Pirates. German threw his perfect game in 2023 as a member of the Yankees, where he spent parts of six seasons.
German has had an interesting career arc to say the least. He's gone under .500 in six of his seven seasons but turned in a magical 2019 campaign, going 18-4 for New York (though he still had a 4.03 ERA). He was suspended at the very end of that season for a domestic violence incident and then missed the entire COVID-shortened 2020 season because of it. It was an 81-game suspension in total.
Lifetime, he's 31-29 with a 4.54 ERA. Given his past success, it wouldn't be shocking to see him find another opportunity in 2025, but he is running out of time.
