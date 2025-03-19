Former New York Yankees, Mets Pitcher Set to Join Rare Baseball History with New Team
The Athletics, set to play this season in Sacramento, named offseason acquisition Luis Severino as their Opening Day starter on Tuesday.
The A's will take on the Seattle Mariners on March 27. That four-game series will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
With the Opening Day honor, Severino will become a part of some rare baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Luis Severino will be the 3rd straight A’s pitcher to make his team debut with an Opening Day start (‘24 Alex Wood, ‘23 Kyle Muller)
That’s tied for the longest streak of OD SP making debuts for a team since 1900, with:
1969-71 SD (Dick Selma, Pat Dobson, Tom Phoebus)
h/t @MLB_PR & @EliasSports
The 31-year-old Severino signed a three-year deal worth $67 million this offseason. A nine-year veteran, he's spent his entire career in New York with the Yankees and Mets. Lifetime, he's 172-156 with a 4.12 ERA.
He helped the Mets advance to the National League Championship Series in 2024, his only season in Queens. They were beaten by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS as the Dodgers went onto win the World Series.
Yankees fans will remember Severino for his great stuff, but his inability to stay healthy over the last several years of his tenure. An All-Star in 2017 and 2018, he made only seven appearances between 2019-2021 and then threw 102.0 innings or less in both 2022 and 2023.
The Mets got the healthy version of Severino in 2024, as he went 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA in 31 appearances (all starts).
The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert to the mound on Opening Day opposite Severino.
