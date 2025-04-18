Former No. 1 Overall Draft Choice Making Detroit Tigers History of Last 15 Years
The Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Thursday night at Comerica Park. It was a good win for Detroit, who is now 11-8 and in first place in the American League Central.
The Royals, who made the playoffs a season ago, are now 8-12 and in third place.
Kerry Carpenter continued his blistering start to the season by going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and Riley Greene was 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Former top draft pick Spencer Torkelson also contributed in a big way, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a double.
The former No. 1 pick in the draft, Torkelson is now hitting .286 and posting a 1.010 OPS, which is high on the list of recent Tigers' history.
Per Tigers PR on social media:
Highest OPS over a player's first 19 games in a season, among all Tigers since the start of 2011:
- Miguel Cabrera, 1.079 (2011)
- Prince Fielder, 1.058 (2013)
- Miguel Cabrera, 1.043 (2015)
- Spencer Torkelson, 1.010 (2025)
- Miguel Cabrera, .959 (2013)
It's been an up-and-down career for the 25-year-old, who played his college ball at Arizona State. He hit 31 homers in 2023 but was shuttled between the majors and Triple-A in 2024, hitting just .219 with 10 homers. He's already got six this season to go along with a .381 on-base percentage.
The Tigers and Royals will be at it again on Friday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Prospect Jackson Jobe will pitch for Detroit while All-Star Cole Ragans goes for KC.
