Fastball

Former No. 1 Overall Draft Choice Making Detroit Tigers History of Last 15 Years

Many people wanted to write off former top draft choice Spencer Torkelson, but, in the words of Geno Smith "He ain't write back though."

Brady Farkas

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Spencer Torkelson (20) is being. Interviewed post game after 6-1 win over Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Spencer Torkelson (20) is being. Interviewed post game after 6-1 win over Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, April 17, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Thursday night at Comerica Park. It was a good win for Detroit, who is now 11-8 and in first place in the American League Central.

The Royals, who made the playoffs a season ago, are now 8-12 and in third place.

Kerry Carpenter continued his blistering start to the season by going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and Riley Greene was 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Former top draft pick Spencer Torkelson also contributed in a big way, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a double.

The former No. 1 pick in the draft, Torkelson is now hitting .286 and posting a 1.010 OPS, which is high on the list of recent Tigers' history.

Per Tigers PR on social media:

Highest OPS over a player's first 19 games in a season, among all Tigers since the start of 2011:

- Miguel Cabrera, 1.079 (2011)
- Prince Fielder, 1.058 (2013)
- Miguel Cabrera, 1.043 (2015)
- Spencer Torkelson, 1.010 (2025)
- Miguel Cabrera, .959 (2013)

It's been an up-and-down career for the 25-year-old, who played his college ball at Arizona State. He hit 31 homers in 2023 but was shuttled between the majors and Triple-A in 2024, hitting just .219 with 10 homers. He's already got six this season to go along with a .381 on-base percentage.

The Tigers and Royals will be at it again on Friday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Prospect Jackson Jobe will pitch for Detroit while All-Star Cole Ragans goes for KC.

Related MLB Stories

CONTROVERSIAL PHONE NUMBER: Wiley Ballard, who works for the Braves' television network, is the subject of controversy after asking for a woman's phone number live on the air. CLICK HERE:

NEW LOW: Target Field hit its lowest non-COVID crowd in ballpark history on Monday when the Mets beat the Twins. CLICK HERE:

ONEIL CRUZ PROVIDES HISTORIC POWER: The Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 1-0 on Thursday as Cruz hit a historic homer to provide the only run of the game. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History