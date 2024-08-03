Former Pittsburgh Pirates, Nationals and Marlins Slugger Joins Rare History on Friday
The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-8 on Friday night at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. It was a crucial game for both teams, who are battling it out in the National League wild card race.
With the win, Arizona is now 59-51 while the loss dropped Pittsburgh to 55-54. The Diamondbacks currently hold the No. 2 spot in the NL race while the Pirates are now 3.0 back.
In the win, new Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Bell went 2-for-5 with two homers, two runs scored and two RBI. He was making his first appearance with Arizona after recently being acquired from the Miami Marlins.
He also joined some rare baseball history in the performance, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
8/2/23: Josh Bell HR in 1st game with MIA
8/2/24: Josh Bell 2 HR in 1st game with AZ
he’s the 5th player since 1900 to HR in his 1st game with a team after changing teams midseason MULTIPLE TIMES
h/t @EliasSports
Bell joins:
Marlon Byrd: 2013 Pirates + 2015 Giants
Preston Wilson: 2005 Nationals + 2006 Cardinals
Dave Martinez: 2000 Blue Jays + 2000 Rangers
Todd Zeile: 1995 Cubs + 1998 Rangers
Bell also homered from both sides of the plate in the game, and hit one of the homers off a 102.9 MPH fastball.
Bell is going to be counted on to take the place of Christian Walker, who is currently sidelined with injury. The 31-year-old is a .258 lifetime hitter in nine years with the Pirates, Washington Nationals, Marlins, Guardians and Padres.
The D'Backs and Pirates will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Jordan Montgomery (ARI) will pitch against Mitch Keller (PIT).
