Former San Diego Padres Farmhand Joins Hall of Famers in Esteemed History with Nationals
Former San Diego Padres prospect MacKenzie Gore has just joined some illustrious history as a member of the Washington Nationals, according to @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy.
MacKenzie Gore (93 K) is the 5th left-handed pitcher in NL history to record 90+ K through the first 11 starts of a season.
Sandy Koufax (1962, 65)
Steve Carlton (1972)
Randy Johnson (1999-02, 04)
Clayton Kershaw (2014-16)
MacKenzie Gore (2025)
Gore, 26, most recently struck out nine in a Friday start against the San Francisco Giants. His 93 strikeouts lead the major leagues and he's accomplished all that in just 62.1 innings. Considering each of the above names is in the Hall of Fame, or going to be (Kershaw), that's quite the company for Gore.
The former No. 3 overall pick in the MLB Draft out of the North Carolina high school ranks, he's 2-5 with a 3.47 ERA. He made his major league debut with the Padres in 2022 but was then traded to Washington in the deal that sent Juan Soto to the West Coast.
Soto stayed with the Padres through the 2023 season before getting traded to the New York Yankees, with the Padres getting back starting pitcher Michael King. Soto (and Aaron Judge) led the Yankees to the World Series in 2024 and he finished third in the American League MVP voting.
In addition to trading Gore, they Padres also sent future star James Wood and prospect Robert Hassell III, who just made his major league debut in Washington as well.
The Padres will be back in action on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. San Diego enters play at 28-22.
