Former Seattle Mariners Bopper Continues to Make History with Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks' third baseman Eugenio Suarez continued the hot start to his season on Tuesday, blasting a grand slam as the D'Backs beat the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
The homer was part of a five-run eighth inning that led the D'Backs to the 7-5 win. They are now 3-2 on the year while the Yankees fall to 3-1.
Suarez is hitting .278 in the early going, already hitting five home runs. His performance has put him in some elite history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Eugenio Suarez joins Rob Deer (1992 Tigers) and Rodolfo Castro (2021 Pirates) as the only players whose first 5 hits of a season were all homers, since 1900
h/t @EliasSports
The 33-year-old Suarez is a 12-year veteran of the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners and Diamondbacks. He's a lifetime .249 hitter with 281 home runs. He hit 49 homers for Cincinnati back in 2019 and has five seasons of 30 homers or more to his name.
The Reds traded him to Seattle before the 2022 season and he helped lead the Mariners to the playoffs that season. In a salary-dump move, the M's traded him to the D'Backs before the 2024 campaign. He promptly hit 30 homers for them.
His five homers and 11 RBIs both lead the majors right now.
The Diamondbacks and Yankees will play again on Wednesday night as Zac Gallen takes the ball for Arizona against Yankees' lefty Carlos Rodon.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Both pitchers pitched on Opening Day.
