Former Tampa Bay Rays Ace Set to Join Incredible History as Member of Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers will battle it out in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday afternoon.
The series is currently tied at one game apiece, with each team just two wins away from a trip to the American League Championship Series.
First pitch of Game 3 is scheduled for 3:08 p.m. ET at Comerica Park. Alex Cobb is set to pitch for Cleveland, while Detroit hasn't named a starter yet as of this posting.
When Cobb takes the mound, he'll make some rare baseball history that hasn't been seen in nearly 30 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Weds will be Alex Cobb’s 1st postseason outing since starting Game 3 of the 2013 ALDS for the Rays
he'll be the 1st pitcher to go 10+ seasons between postseason starts since Bret Saberhagen (1985 WS G7 to 1995 NLDS G4)
h/t @MLBNetwork research squad
The 37-year-old Cobb missed much of this season with injury but went 2-1 in three appearances. He posted a 2.76 ERA but threw just 16.1 total innings.
This is the 13th season in the big leagues for Cobb, who spent 2011-2017 with Tampa Bay. Lifetime, he's a 79-76 pitcher with a 3.84 ERA.
He's also pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants.
Cobb won double-digit games for the Rays in four different seasons prior to leaving. He paired with the likes of David Price and James Shields to make up an exciting group of Rays pitchers for a portion of that time.
