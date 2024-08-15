Former Tampa Bay Rays, Blue Jays Star Makes History For Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night in a battle of National League contenders. The Brewers, who lead the National League Central, beat the NL-West leading Dodgers 5-4 in Milwaukee to move to 68-52.
Despite the loss, the Dodgers are still one of the best teams in baseball at 71-50.
In the loss, Dodgers' outfielder Kevin Kiermaier made quite the impact. The veteran went 2-for-4 at the plate and also made some recent Dodgers history in the field.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Kevin Kiermaier’s 99.0 mph OF assist is the Dodgers’ fastest-tracked OF assist under Statcast (2015)
Kiermaier, who was traded to the Dodgers at the trade deadline in a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, has always been a premium defender.
He's won four Gold Gloves in the outfield. He took home the hardware in 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2023, showing his ability to win the award at different ages and in different home ballparks.
He spent 10 years with the Rays and helped them get to the World Series in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He signed with the Blue Jays for 2023 and then re-signed for the 2024 season, before being dealt at the deadline. He has already announced his intent to retire at the end of the year.
At the plate, Kiermaier is hitting just .195 this season.
The Dodgers and Brewers will finish out their series on Thursday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. ET. Jack Flaherty pitches for LA while Tobias Myers goes for the Brewers.
