Former Top Prospect Makes Interesting History with Birthday Home Run For Los Angeles Angels
The Los Angeles Angels lost 3-2 against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, despite the efforts of third baseman Yoan Moncada.
Moncada hit his fifth home run of the season, which came on his 30th birthday, making some fun team history.
Per Matt Birch of Angels PR:
Yoán Moncada (celebrating 30th birthday today) is the first #Angels player to homer on his birthday since Mickey Moniak (25th birthday) on May 13, 2023 at Cleveland.
The only other Angels player to homer on his 30th birthday was Don Baylor on June 28, 1979 at Texas
Signed to a one-year deal this past offseason, Moncada is hitting .222 with five homers and 18 RBIs. He's only gotten 90 at-bats because of an injured list stint (thumb), so he's been highly productive when he has played.
A 10-year veteran of the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox and Angels, Moncada is the former No. 1 prospect in the sport. He looked like a budding star when he hit .315 in 2019, also belting 25 homers and driving home 79. However, injuries took their toll in 2022, as he played just 104 games. He played only 92 in 2023 and 12 in 2024. A career .253 hitter, he's looking to reinvent himself in Los Angeles, and he could find himself as a valuable trade commodity at the deadline if the Angels continue to fall out of the race.
They'll enter play on Wednesday at 25-29 and in fourth place in the American League West. They'll play the Yankees again at 9:38 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
UNCOMFORTABLE CONDITIONS: Blue Jays' manager John Schneider didn't appear real happy to be taking on the Rays in the Florida heat on Sunday.... CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC VELO: Tarik Skubal not only threw a complete-game shutout on Sunday, but he hit 103 mph on his final pitch of the game. CLICK HERE:
END OF THE LINE? Kevin Pillar, who previously starred for the Blue Jays, has just lost his roster spot with the Texas Rangers. Could this be the end of his career? CLICK HERE: