Former Top Washington Nationals Trade Acquisition Moves Up Franchise History with Homer
The Washington Nationals lost against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, falling 6-5 at Nationals Park. The loss drops Washington to 5-7 and in fourth in the National League East while the Dodgers are 10-4 and in third place in the loaded National League West.
CJ Abrams went 1-for-5 at the plate for Washington, hitting a home run in the bottom of the first inning. That home run moved him up a prestigious list in team history, as the Nationals announced on social media:
CJ Abrams leadoff home run today gives him nine in his career.
He is now tied with Alfonso Soriano for the second-most leadoff home runs in Nationals history (2005-pres.).
Trea Turner (14) has the most.
Abrams, 24, was acquired by the Nationals in 2022 as part of the deal that sent Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Abrams is a former first-round pick (No. 6) of the Padres. An emerging player, he hit .246 last season with 20 homers, 65 RBIs and 31 stolen bases.
He's now in his fourth major league season.
The Nationals are off on Thursday but will start a new series on Friday night with the division-rival Miami Marlins.
Miami enters play on Thursday at 6-6 overall and in third place in the division. Game one of the series from loanDepot Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.
The Nationals will send left-hander Mitchell Parker to the mound. He's 2-0 with a 0.73 ERA. The Marlins have not named a starter yet at this time.
