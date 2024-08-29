Former Toronto Blue Jays Star Making History in Same Lineup as Shohei Ohtani

most times homering in same game, Dodgers duos in a season:



1953 Duke Snider & Gil Hodges: 14

2019 Cody Bellinger & Max Muncy: 13

1955 Snider & Hodges: 13

2019 Bellinger & Joc Pederson: 11

2024 Shohei Ohtani & Teoscar Hernández: 10

2018 Bellinger & Muncy: 10

1999 Raul Mondesi &…