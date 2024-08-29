Former Toronto Blue Jays Star Making History in Same Lineup as Shohei Ohtani
The Los Angeles Dodgers won on Wednesday night, beating the Baltimore Orioles in a possible World Series preview.
Shohei Ohtani was the star of the show, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two stolen bases. He now has 42 homers and 42 steals on the season. He's on his way to winning his third MVP Award.
Beyond Ohtani though, former Toronto Blue Jays star Teoscar Hernandez continues to do his part. He went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. He now has 28 homers this season and is making history alongside Ohtani.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most times homering in same game, Dodgers duos in a season:
1953 Duke Snider & Gil Hodges: 14
2019 Cody Bellinger & Max Muncy: 13
1955 Snider & Hodges: 13
2019 Bellinger & Joc Pederson: 11
2024 Shohei Ohtani & Teoscar Hernández: 10
2018 Bellinger & Muncy: 10
1999 Raul Mondesi & Eric Karros: 10
1996 Mike Piazza & Karros: 10
h/t @EliasSports
Hernandez is hitting .263 this season with the 28 homers and 87 RBI. The 31-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers this past offseason after spending 2023 in Seattle.
A nine-year veteran, Hernandez spent parts of six seasons with the Blue Jays. He hit 32 homers back in the 2021 season and helped the Jays to the playoffs in both 2020 and 2022. He was named an All-Star in that 2021 campaign and paired with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and George Springer to make one of the best lineups in the entire league.
Hernandez also made the All-Star Game this year and won the Home Run Derby.
The Blue Jays will take on the Boston Red Sox again on Thursday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.