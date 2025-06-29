Framber Valdez Moves Up All-Time Strikeout List in Houston Astros History
After striking out six batters against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon, Houston Astros' lefty Framber Valdez now has the tenth-most strikeouts in franchise history at 974.
Next on the list for him to pass? Wandy Rodriguez at 1,093.
Valdez surrendered no earned runs on just five hits while walking two. He lowered his ERA to 2.72 for the season. One of the better pitchers in baseball over the last five years, Valdez is a two-time All-Star who helped the Astros win the World Series in 2022.
They also entered play on Sunday at 6.5 games up in the American League West, so they will have an opportunity to win another World Series it looks like. Now 31 years old, Valdez is an interesting case. He's set to be a free agent at the end of the season, and his production warrants a big-money deal, however, his age could be a limiting factor in his market and dollar figure.
It's unclear if the Astros are willing to bring him back, considering they haven't worked out an extension beforehand. If he were to leave in free agency, the Astros would build their rotation around right-hander Hunter Brown, who's been dominant this season.
The Astros are off on Monday, but they'll be back in action on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. The worst team in baseball, the Rockies are on pace for the most losses in MLB history, which is currently owned by the 2024 White Sox (41-121).
