Fastball

Francisco Lindor Climbs Wild List in Baseball History as New York Mets Win Again

The Mets toppled the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night in an extra-inning thriller at Dodger Stadium, as Lindor continued his trend of only homering in wins.

Brady Farkas

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds the bases during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on June 2.
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds the bases during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on June 2. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Monday night, taking the National League Championship Series rematch in 10 innings at Dodger Stadium.

With the win, the Mets are now 38-22 and in first place in the National League East, while the Dodgers are 36-24 and in first place in the National League West.

Francisco Lindor went 2-for-5 with a home run, a run scored and two RBIs in the win for New York, with his home run continuing to keep him in a unique spot in baseball history.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

The Mets have won 27 consecutive regular-season games when Francisco Lindor homers

That’s the 2nd-longest streak of wins when homering for a player since 1900, behind only:

1951-53 Carl Furillo: 29

h/t @EliasSports

Lindor, 31, is hitting .285 with 14 homers, 36 RBIs and 11 stolen bases this season. He's also carrying a .385 on-base percentage, pairing with Pete Alonso and Juan Soto to make one of the most formidable lineup trios in the National League.

An 11-year veteran, Lindor is one of the most accomplished players of the last decade. A four-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger, he's also a two-time Gold Glover and a Platinum Glove winner.

He'll look to stay hot as the two teams square off again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 10:10 p.m. ET. Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for Los Angeles while Tylor Megill pitches for New York.

Kershaw is 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA while Megill is 4-4 with a 3.52.

Related MLB Stories

CONTINUING ON: Luke Voit, who led baseball in home runs in the pandemic-2020 season, will continue his career in Japan. CLICK HERE:

ON THE MOVE? Jarren Duran, who won the All-Star Game MVP last year, is drawing trade interest from the San Diego Padres. CLICK HERE:

ELLY THE MAN: Elly De La Cruz, still just 23, is in a rare and elite class of baseball history for the Cincinnati Reds. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History