Francisco Lindor Climbs Wild List in Baseball History as New York Mets Win Again
The New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Monday night, taking the National League Championship Series rematch in 10 innings at Dodger Stadium.
With the win, the Mets are now 38-22 and in first place in the National League East, while the Dodgers are 36-24 and in first place in the National League West.
Francisco Lindor went 2-for-5 with a home run, a run scored and two RBIs in the win for New York, with his home run continuing to keep him in a unique spot in baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Mets have won 27 consecutive regular-season games when Francisco Lindor homers
That’s the 2nd-longest streak of wins when homering for a player since 1900, behind only:
1951-53 Carl Furillo: 29
h/t @EliasSports
Lindor, 31, is hitting .285 with 14 homers, 36 RBIs and 11 stolen bases this season. He's also carrying a .385 on-base percentage, pairing with Pete Alonso and Juan Soto to make one of the most formidable lineup trios in the National League.
An 11-year veteran, Lindor is one of the most accomplished players of the last decade. A four-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger, he's also a two-time Gold Glover and a Platinum Glove winner.
He'll look to stay hot as the two teams square off again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 10:10 p.m. ET. Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for Los Angeles while Tylor Megill pitches for New York.
Kershaw is 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA while Megill is 4-4 with a 3.52.
