Francisco Lindor Helps Lead New York Mets to Awesome Baseball History
The New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 on Monday afternoon in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.
The series is now tied at one game apiece as the series shifts to Citi Field in New York. The Mets are seeking their first World Series berth since 2015 while the Dodgers are looking for their first trip since 2020.
Francisco Lindor helped set the tone early in this one by hitting a leadoff home run to start the game. It was the second home run of the postseason for Lindor, who is likely to finish second in the National League MVP voting this season.
His home run also put the Mets in some fun baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most postseason leadoff HR:
Phillies: 7
Yankees: 7
Mets: 6
Dodgers: 6
the Mets are the only team with a PS leadoff HR from 6 different players
Lindor hit .273 this season with 33 homers, 91 RBI and 29 stolen bases. Lifetime, he's a .274 hitter who is in his 10th year with the Cleveland Indians/Guardians and the Mets.
His home run wasn't the only big blast of the day for New York, who also got a grand slam from young slugger Mark Vientos.
The series will take an off-day on Tuesday before heading to New York for Game 3 on Wednesday. First pitch in that game is set for 8:08 p.m. ET as Walker Buehler (Los Angeles) pitches against veteran right-hander Luis Severino (NYM).
Severino is 1-0 this postseason while Buehler is 0-1.
