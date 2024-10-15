Fastball

Francisco Lindor Helps Lead New York Mets to Awesome Baseball History

The New York Mets have tied up the best-of-seven NLCS at one game apiece, thanks in part to a big home run from Francisco Lindor.

Brady Farkas

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium on Oct 14.
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium on Oct 14. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 on Monday afternoon in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.

The series is now tied at one game apiece as the series shifts to Citi Field in New York. The Mets are seeking their first World Series berth since 2015 while the Dodgers are looking for their first trip since 2020.

Francisco Lindor helped set the tone early in this one by hitting a leadoff home run to start the game. It was the second home run of the postseason for Lindor, who is likely to finish second in the National League MVP voting this season.

His home run also put the Mets in some fun baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Most postseason leadoff HR:

Phillies: 7
Yankees: 7
Mets: 6
Dodgers: 6

the Mets are the only team with a PS leadoff HR from 6 different players

Lindor hit .273 this season with 33 homers, 91 RBI and 29 stolen bases. Lifetime, he's a .274 hitter who is in his 10th year with the Cleveland Indians/Guardians and the Mets.

His home run wasn't the only big blast of the day for New York, who also got a grand slam from young slugger Mark Vientos.

The series will take an off-day on Tuesday before heading to New York for Game 3 on Wednesday. First pitch in that game is set for 8:08 p.m. ET as Walker Buehler (Los Angeles) pitches against veteran right-hander Luis Severino (NYM).

Severino is 1-0 this postseason while Buehler is 0-1.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History