Francisco Lindor Joins Alex Rodriguez in Incredible Baseball History
The New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 8-1 on Friday night at Oracle Park, moving to 60-44 in the process.
Clay Holmes earned the win on the mound, working five innings and surrendering just one run on six hits. He walked one and struck out two. He's now 9-5 with a 3.40 ERA.
Offensively, the Mets were led by Francisco Lindor, who went 3-for-5 with a home run, an RBI and three runs scored. The home run was his 20th of the season and also tied him with Alex Rodriguez in some prestigious baseball history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career 20+ home runs seasons by a (primary) shortstop:
11- Cal Ripken Jr.
8- @Mets Francisco Lindor (Via going yard on Friday night against the Giants)
8- Alex Rodriguez
8- Miguel Tejada
7- Ernie Banks
7- Troy Tulowitzki
6- Vern Stephens
6- Nomar Garciaparra
6- Carlos Correa
One of the best players of the last decade, Lindor is now in his fifth season with the Mets. He's hitting .252 with the 20 home runs, 58 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. He's got a .318 on-base percentage, and he pairs with Juan Soto and Pete Alonso to make one of the best trios in the National League.
New York advanced to the National League Championship Series a season ago and has World Series aspirations this season.
They'll be back in action on Saturday night at 9:05 p.m. ET as left-hander David Peterson (NYM) pitches against former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray (SF).
Peterson has gone 6-4 with a 2.90 ERA.
