Francisco Lindor Joins Alex Rodriguez in Incredible Baseball History

Most career 20+ home runs seasons by a (primary) shortstop:

11- Cal Ripken Jr.

8- @Mets Francisco Lindor (Via going yard on Friday night against the Giants)

8- Alex Rodriguez

8- Miguel Tejada

7- Ernie Banks

7- Troy Tulowitzki

6- Vern Stephens

6- Nomar Garciaparra

6- Carlos Correa pic.twitter.com/uLKQPYrBAB